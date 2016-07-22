BEIJING, July 22 Pressure for China to cut overcapacity comes from within the country, not outside, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

China's premier made these comments after meeting the heads of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other senior global economic officials.

Li said at a news briefing following the meeting that China's steel exports were very limited and it did not encourage the export of crude steel.

