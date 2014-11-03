BEIJING Nov 3 China will advance the
liberalisation of its capital account by encouraging funds to
enter or leave its borders and allowing foreign investors to
participate in domestic mergers and acquisitions, the deputy
chief of the central bank said.
Deputy Central Bank Governor Yi Gang said China will also
relax the restrictions for Chinese investing overseas so that
individuals and companies can play a leading role in foreign
investment.
Opening the capital account is one of the hardest financial
reforms that China is pursuing as it requires authorities to
cede control in parts of the economy, and the fear is that the
change may destabilise markets if it happens prematurely.
There was also speculation that China may delay some of its
reforms to focus on bolstering the country's cooling economy,
though the government has never publicly acknowledged that such
a move is on the cards.
Instead, Yi said in his piece entitled "A profound
understanding of the new trends in China's economic development"
that China will persevere in market-oriented reforms, which are
meant to reduce state planning and its attendant waste.
Yi, who also heads the agency that manages China's $3.9
trillion foreign exchange reserves, made the remarks in an
opinion piece that ran in the ruling Communist Party's official
People's Daily newspaper on Monday.
The government will create a set of rules that are open and
transparent and write a "negative list" that says which
industries are out of bounds for foreign investors, he said.
There were no direct comments on China's plans to free the
yuan and turn it into a convertible currency, or one that can be
moved in and out of the country with few restriction.
Beijing has made reforming China in a host of areas one of
its policy priorities this year, although the job has been made
difficult by a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Economic growth slipped to its slowest since the 2008/09
global financial crisis in the third quarter and annual
expansion is expected to sag to a 24-year low of 7.4 percent in
2014, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)