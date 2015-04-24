(Adds comments, background)
BEIJING, April 24 China plans to let the yuan be
traded with few restrictions in all of its free trade zones in
coming months and later this year take nationwide the pilot
scheme that is meant to make the currency more freely
convertible, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Friday.
The scheme, which gives companies the freedom to move the
yuan and other foreign currencies in and out of China for
capital account transactions, is currently being run only in the
Shanghai free trade zone.
The sources said the experiment will first be expanded to
three other free trade zones in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin in
coming months, before being broadened across China by the end of
this year.
No details were available on how the experiment will be
expanded nationwide, and the central bank did not comment when
contacted for this story.
A nationwide experiment to liberalise the capital account
will be milestone move toward reducing China's control over the
yuan, and will bolster Beijing's ambitions to
transform the yuan into a global currency.
China currently operates an administered peg exchange rate
system, whereby the yuan-dollar exchange rate is allowed to
fluctuate by two percent either side of a midpoint fixed by the
central bank each day.
Authorities have agreed to broaden the experiment as
quickly as possible this year in the hope of lowering steep
borrowing costs in China, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said. They declined to be named as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
"It's very difficult to rely solely on domestic reforms to
solve the problem of expensive financing," one of the sources
said.
"The higher-ups hope that by opening (the capital account)
to the outside world, new solutions will be available and
domestic financing cost will move towards the international
level," the source said.
Expensive financing cost is a perennial problem in China,
especially for private companies, partly because state-owned
banks prefer to lend to large state-run firms.
To temper borrowing cost and stoke economic growth, which
hit a six-year low between January and March, China twice cut
interest rates and twice lowered the amount of reserves that
banks must hold in the space of five months.
A further liberalisation in the capital account coincides
with China's hopes of including the yuan in the International
Monetary Fund's (IMF) currency basket this year.
The inclusion of the yuan in the basket is seen by many as a
move that elevates the global standing of the yuan, and
underscores China's emergence as a global power.
The IMF's currency basket of Special Drawing Rights, which
are bought by governments with their foreign reserves, currently
comprises of the dollar, the yen, the euro and
sterling.
