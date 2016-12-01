(Corrects to show offshore yuan firmed, not fell)
SHANGHAI Dec 1 China's central bank has
circulated new rules for companies which make yuan-denominated
loans to overseas entities, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said, the latest in a slew of measures by Beijing to
control capital outflows.
The move comes after the yuan fell to more than eight-year
lows, fueling attempts by firms to get their money out of the
country and leading to Beijing taking aim at outbound
investments and underground banks suspected of aiding capital
flight.
Parties making a yuan loan to an overseas entity must first
register the loan with the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE) - the foreign exchange regulator - and must keep
the loan within a certain limit, the sources told Reuters on
Thursday. The limit was not specified.
While net foreign-related payments processed by Chinese
banks on behalf of their clients have averaged $24 billion a
month since May, net receipts are denominated in yuan rather
than dollars, according to a research note by ANZ Research.
"As onshore buying of foreign currency becomes increasingly
difficult, Chinese residents will be encouraged to send funds in
the local currency for conversion abroad. Thus the offshore
market will face stronger yuan depreciation pressure," said the
research note.
The offshore yuan edged up to 6.9050 per dollar from
6.9100 on Thursday after Reuters reported the new curbs,
reinforcing expectations that more capital controls are to come.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The lender also has to have been registered for at least a
year, and the borrower has to be a related entity, according to
the guidelines.
"It tightens fund outflows from onshore parent to offshore
subsidiary. It is trying to eliminate the arbitrage activities
through entrepot trades," said a foreign exchange banker at a
foreign lender based in Shanghai, referring to trade in which
imported goods are re-exported.
A lender cannot make a personal loan to an overseas
borrower, and also cannot use debt financing for the purpose of
an overseas loan to a foreign entity.
