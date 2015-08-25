(Corrects spelling error in first line, and attributes Vice
BEIJING Aug 25 China said it would launch a
three-month crackdown on underground banking to curb
money-laundering and illegal funds transfers as unstable markets
stoke fears of capital flight.
Worries over China's economic slowdown and possible interest
rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have led to a wave of
capital outflows this year.
Chinese law prohibits individuals from transferring more
than $50,000 out of the country per year, but the underground
banking industry has thrived in recent years as a channel to
send money out of China.
"Some 'grey funds' have been transferred through underground
money shops across the border, which not only poses a serious
risk to our foreign exchange management but also disturbs the
order of financial and capital markets and threatens our
financial safety," Vice Minister Meng Qingfeng was quoted as
saying on the Ministry of Public Security website.
In April, a similar campaign found 66 underground banks
responsible for illegally funnelling out more than 430 billion
yuan ($67.5 billion), the ministry said.
($1 = 6.4130 Chinese yuan)
