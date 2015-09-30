(Removes extraneous word before headline)

BEIJING, Sept 30 China will introduce an annual cap of 100,000 yuan ($15,734) on cash withdrawals made through UnionPay cards outside the country from the start of 2016, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Cards issued Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc will also be subject to the annual cash withdrawal limit, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.

The current rule only sets a daily withdrawal limit of 10,000 yuan per card.

For the last three months of this year the maximum amount of cash that can be withdrawn overseas using a single card will be 50,000 yuan, SAFE said.

The announcement by SAFE confirmed an earlier Reuters report.

Chinese law prohibits individuals from transferring more than $50,000 out of the country per year, but overseas cash withdrawals via bank cards provided a regulatory loophole.

Worries over China's economic slowdown and possible interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have led to a wave of capital outflows that intensified after China's surprising yuan devaluation last month. ($1 = 6.3556 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)