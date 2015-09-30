(Removes extraneous word before headline)
BEIJING, Sept 30 China will introduce an annual
cap of 100,000 yuan ($15,734) on cash withdrawals made through
UnionPay cards outside the country from the start of 2016, the
country's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.
Cards issued Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc will
also be subject to the annual cash withdrawal limit, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on
its website.
The current rule only sets a daily withdrawal limit of
10,000 yuan per card.
For the last three months of this year the maximum amount of
cash that can be withdrawn overseas using a single card will be
50,000 yuan, SAFE said.
The announcement by SAFE confirmed an earlier Reuters
report.
Chinese law prohibits individuals from transferring more
than $50,000 out of the country per year, but overseas cash
withdrawals via bank cards provided a regulatory loophole.
Worries over China's economic slowdown and possible interest
rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have led to a wave of
capital outflows that intensified after China's surprising yuan
devaluation last month.
($1 = 6.3556 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)