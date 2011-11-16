BEIJING Nov 16 China's central bank said
it would "fine-tune" monetary policy while keeping it "prudent"
overall, in yet another sign that Beijing is prepared to take
modest steps to support softening economic growth.
In its quarterly monetary policy report for the July to
September period, the People's Bank of China said consumer
inflation should cool further, but added it would not relax
measures to curb rising consumer prices.
"China will fine-tune (monetary policy) at the appropriate
time and by the appropriate degree," the central bank said in
the report that was published on its website on Wednesday.
Separately, it also noted that it did not expect a quick
resolution to Europe's debt crisis.
