BEIJING Nov 16 China's central bank said it would "fine-tune" monetary policy while keeping it "prudent" overall, in yet another sign that Beijing is prepared to take modest steps to support softening economic growth.

In its quarterly monetary policy report for the July to September period, the People's Bank of China said consumer inflation should cool further, but added it would not relax measures to curb rising consumer prices.

"China will fine-tune (monetary policy) at the appropriate time and by the appropriate degree," the central bank said in the report that was published on its website on Wednesday.

Separately, it also noted that it did not expect a quick resolution to Europe's debt crisis. (Reporting by Zhou Xin, Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)