BRIEF-Skanska says wins order in the US worth $45 million
* Skanska renovates and expands university hospital in Virginia, USA, for USD 45 mln, about SEK 400 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
BEIJING, July 14 China's central bank said on Sunday that it would use a mix of policy tools to adjust liquidity and keep credit growth "steady and appropriate".
The People's Bank of China also said that the recent interbank cash crunch had been easing and a temporary jump in short-term interest rates would not hurt the real economy.
The central bank will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy, it added. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)