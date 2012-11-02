* China c.bank says to give more stress to economic growth
* Says inflation trend relatively stable
* Says recovery not solid due to external headwinds
BEIJING, Nov 2 China's central bank will
prioritise supporting the economy above other needs, its latest
policy report showed, affirming expectations that the recovery
in the Chinese growth engine is feeble at best.
The People's Bank of China said in its third-quarter
monetary policy report that subdued economic activity was
keeping a lid on price pressures and the inflation trend was
"stable".
However, it cautioned that government measures to stimulate
growth could add more pressure on consumer prices.
"In the next stage, we will make it a more important task to
stabilise economic growth," the central bank said in the report
released on its website.
China's export- and investment-powered economy sunk into its
seventh straight quarter of slowdown between July and September
as domestic and foreign demand waned, though many analysts are
hopeful that the worst has passed.
The central bank was more cautious, however.
It warned that global demand could slump again if Europe
failed to tackle its debt crisis, pushing the world economy into
a second successive, or double-dip, recession.
"China's economy still needs to foster its internal strength
and the foundation of an economic recovery is not yet solid,"
it said.
Official and private-sector factory surveys showed this week
that the world's No. 2 economy is finally regaining some
traction, albeit at a sluggish pace as private factories faced
their 12th straight month of cooling growth.
PRUDENT POLICY
The central bank said monetary policy would be kept
"prudent" and "fine-tuned" accordingly, a refrain it uses to
describe policy even when it cuts or raises interest rates.
"Prices are still sensitive to increase in demand and
pro-growth stimulus policies," the bank said, adding that
rising domestic energy prices and labour costs could also fan
inflation pressures.
Super-loose U.S. monetary policy also renders China
vulnerable to surges in imported inflation, the central bank
said.
China's consumer price inflation eased to 1.9 percent in
September from August's 2 percent, a benign outcome that showed
Beijing has scope to relax policy if it so wishes.
But the central bank steered clear of dropping any hints
that looser policy could be on the way.
It did not mention any plans to adjust the level of interest
rates and banks' reserve requirements, only saying instead it
would use all tools available - including open market operations
- to set policy.
On much needed financial reforms, the bank said the country
would continue to free the interest rates market, and allow the
yuan to trade with more flexibility, although the
currency would be kept "basically stable".