BEIJING Feb 2 China Development Bank (CDB)
plans to lend 950 billion yuan ($144.4 billion) to fund the
rebuilding of shanty towns in 2016, up from 750.9 billion yuan
last year, the official Financial News reported on Tuesday,
citing the bank's chairman.
CDB, a state-owned policy bank, plans to lend 100 billion
yuan to the railway sector this year, after making 109 billion
yuan in such loans in 2015, the newspaper quoted Chairman Hu
Huaibang, as saying.
The bank plans to lend 65 billion yuan for water conservancy
projects this year, versus 79.7 billion yuan in 2015, it said.
The bank will also lend 180 billion yuan to support
industrial upgrading and innovations this year, the paper said,
without giving specifics.
The bank's yuan-denominated loans totalled 7.1 trillion yuan
at the end of 2015, with non-performing loan ratio at 0.8
percent, the paper said.
($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan)
