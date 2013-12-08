BEIJING Dec 8 China's central bank released
guidelines for financial institutions issuing interbank
certificates of deposit on Sunday, the latest step in its plans
to let market forces determine interest rates.
In a statement on its website, the People's Bank of China
said that under the new rules, new CDs cannot be less than 50
million yuan ($8.2 million) per issuance, and issuers must tell
the central bank in advance of the total amount they plan to
issue in a year.
China's leaders are seeking to steer the world's
second-latest economy towards a growth model that relies more on
domestic consumption and want to gradually allow market forces
to play a greater role.
In September, the central bank said it would allow banks to
launch certificates of deposit to pave the way for liberalising
bank deposit rates.
Sunday's statement said CDs issued with fixed rates must be
no longer than one year in duration, and must use the Shanghai
interbank offered rate (SHIBOR) as the benchmark. Those with
floating rates should be longer than one year in duration.
CDs can be traded, it added. The new rules go into effect on
Dec. 9.
It said the new rules were aimed at "regulating the
interbank deposit business, expanding financing channels and
promoting the development of the money market".
In July, the PBOC scrapped the floor on lending rates but
banks still price their loans based on the benchmark rates when
they make loans. The one-year official rate stands at 6 percent.
The decision to remove the lending rate floor was seen as a
largely symbolic prelude to eventually removing caps on deposit
rates, a much more difficult task that will take time.
($1 = 6.0817 yuan)
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Nick Macfie)