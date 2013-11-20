Warren Buffett adorns Cherry Coke cans in China
BEIJING Nov 20 China will lift controls on deposit rates when conditions are ripe, the central bank vice governor said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to push forward a market-based interest rate regime.
Hu Xiaolian, a vice governor of the People's Bank of China, also pledged to improve the two-way flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, and added that liquidity provided to the economy should be at an appropriate level.
Hu made the remarks at a forum in Beijing.
Central bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said in remarks seen on Tuesday that China will gradually expand the yuan trading band to help make the currency more flexible and market-driven.
A reform document released by the Communist Party following a four-day conclave of its top leaders pledged to push interest rate liberalisation, including setting up a deposit insurance regime.
