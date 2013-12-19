BEIJING Dec 19 More respondents in a China
central bank economic survey found prices high in the fourth
quarter than in the previous three months, though fewer believed
that property prices were high, the People's Bank of China said
on Thursday.
The survey said that 61.6 percent of respondents thought
prices were higher in the current quarter than the previous one,
up 1.8 percentage points from the previous three months. The
number of those who believed property prices were high fell 1.1
percentage points to 66.5 percent.
A separate survey of bankers found that 73 percent believed
China's monetary policy stance was appropriate.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Eric Meijer)