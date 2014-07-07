BEIJING, July 7 China's central bank said on
Monday it will use various monetary tools to maintain reasonable
growth in credit and to keep overall liquidity at an appropriate
level.
In a statement to summerize the second quarter monetary
policy committee meeting, the People's Bank of China also said
it would continue to implement prudent monetary policy, while
pushing ahead with interest rate and yuan exchange rate reforms.
It noted that China's economic and financial sector
structure has shown positive changes and said economic growth
remained within a reasonable range.
(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)