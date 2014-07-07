BEIJING, July 7 China's central bank said on Monday it will use various monetary tools to maintain reasonable growth in credit and to keep overall liquidity at an appropriate level.

In a statement to summerize the second quarter monetary policy committee meeting, the People's Bank of China also said it would continue to implement prudent monetary policy, while pushing ahead with interest rate and yuan exchange rate reforms.

It noted that China's economic and financial sector structure has shown positive changes and said economic growth remained within a reasonable range. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)