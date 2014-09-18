BEIJING, Sept 18 China should avoid cutting
interest rates if possible and try other strategies instead to
keep the broad measure of money supply, M2, growing at an annual
rate of around 13 percent, an adviser to the country's central
bank said on Thursday.
Chen Yulu, a member of the central bank's monetary policy
committee, said China could use open market operations or
selectively cut reserve requirements for some banks to lower
borrowing costs.
Market expectations are building that China's central bank
could further loosen fiscal and monetary policies in coming
months as growth in the world's second-biggest economy falters
once more on softening domestic demand.
