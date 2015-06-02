BEIJING, June 2 China's central bank said it disbursed 262.8 billion yuan ($42.4 billion) worth of pledged supplementary loans, or PSL, to banks in the first five months of this year.

The central bank said in an online statement there were 645.9 billion yuan worth of PSL in the banking system at the end of May.

The PSL comprises of loans extended by the central bank to commercial banks behind closed doors to manage liquidity and medium-term lending rates.

The latest PSL exercise was aimed at supporting China's urbanisation and interest rates were lowered to 3.1 percent from a previous undisclosed level, the central bank said. ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing)