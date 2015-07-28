BEIJING, July 28 China's central bank said on
Tuesday that it will use various monetary tools to maintain
appropriate levels of liquidity in the second half of this year
.
It added that the country's main economic indicators are
steadily improving.
Plunging share markets have added to concerns about the
health of the world's second-biggest economy, rattling global
financial markets.
China's factory sector contracted by the most in 15 months
in July as shrinking orders depressed output, a preliminary
private survey showed on Friday, a worse-than-expected result
that comes on the heels of a stock market crash which began in
June.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim
Coghill)