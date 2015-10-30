BRIEF-Norway's Storebrand plans 3-year unsecured bond
* Contemplating a new senior unsecured bond issue with 3 years tenor
BEIJING Oct 30 China's central bank will allow its foreign counterparts to open yuan settlement accounts at domestic financial institutions, it said in a statement on Friday.
The People's Bank of China also said it has permitted foreign central banks to open deposit accounts at local banks for bilateral local currency swaps, according to the statement released on its website. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.