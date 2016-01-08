BEIJING Jan 8 China's central bank said it would further liberalise interest rates, according to a statement posted on the People's Bank of China website on Friday.

The central bank also said it would make the yuan more international, keep the currency basically stable, further improve the currency formation mechanism and deepen reforms of the foreign exchange management system and financial institutions.

The central bank will use medium-term loans, and pledged supplementary loans and credit policies to support key areas of the economy.

The central bank also said it would maintain prudent monetary policy and flexibly use monetary policy tools to keep adequate liquidity in the banking system. (Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)