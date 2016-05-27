RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
BEIJING May 27 China's central bank condemned two recent news reports from foreign media about the country's currency reforms and monetary policy, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account on Friday.
The reports "fabricated facts, misled readers, misled markets," the statement said, adding the central bank would investigate taking legal action.
The central bank added it would continue with market-oriented reforms, increase two-way flexibility of the yuan and keep the yuan basically stable, according to the statement. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and the Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)
By David Randall NEW YORK, May 23 Little known private colleges that are already struggling to grow their revenues are facing a new threat that could further weaken their finances and make borrowing harder: free tuition at public universities. The State of New York passed in April a bill that will by 2019 offer free tuition at community colleges and public universities in the state to residents whose families make less than $125,000 per year. At least six other states ar