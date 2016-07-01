BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp announces pricing of private placement of $750 mln of senior notes
* Chesapeake energy corporation announces pricing of private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes
BEIJING, July 1 China's economic growth is still within a reasonable range, a deputy governor of the central bank said.
Zhang Tao, the deputy governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC), made the comment at a meeting in Russia held by the Russian central bank, the central bank said on its website.
Zhang added that prudent monetary policy has helped provide a neutral and appropriate monetary and financial environment, according to the statement.
Such a policy has also improved China's ability to cope with shocks from a market-based interest rate and yuan foreign exchange mechanism, he added.
