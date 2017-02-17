Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
BEIJING Feb 17 China will strengthen anti-money laundering supervision activities and improve mechanisms to prevent money laundering, the central bank said on Friday.
Financial risks remain and there are still challenges to financial stability, the People's Bank of China said on its website.
China added new rules on cross-border capital flows in December as part of what it said were measures to prevent money laundering. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.