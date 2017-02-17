BEIJING Feb 17 China will strengthen anti-money laundering supervision activities and improve mechanisms to prevent money laundering, the central bank said on Friday.

Financial risks remain and there are still challenges to financial stability, the People's Bank of China said on its website.

China added new rules on cross-border capital flows in December as part of what it said were measures to prevent money laundering. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)