FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING China's central bank will improve its policy toolkit this year in order to maintain financial stability, the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) said on its website on Thursday.

The PBOC will also focus on preventing cross-sector, cross-market financial risks, central bank vice governor Fan Yifei said at an internal meeting.

China's central bank resumed injections into the money market after a near three-week absence, in an apparent bid to ease fears of a cash crunch in the financial system following massive drains from maturing debt instruments.

