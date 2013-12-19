(Recasts, adds details)
BEIJING Dec 19 Expectations of higher inflation
in China in the coming quarter are rising, according to a
central bank quarterly economic survey released on Thursday,
after more people found prices high in the fourth quarter than
in the previous three months.
The People's Bank of China said that its index of inflation
expectations stood at 72.2 percent, up 1.7 percentage points
from the previous survey.
The survey said that 61.6 percent of respondents thought
prices were higher in the current quarter than the previous one,
up 1.8 percentage points from the previous three months.
Official figures earlier this month showed that annual
consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in November to 3 percent
from an eight-month high of 3.2 percent the month before,
although still below the official target of 3.5 percent for
2013.
The central bank conducts three surveys of bankers,
households and entrepreneurs every quarter for their views on
various topics including the economic outlook, inflation and
home prices.
The survey also found that the number of those who believed
property prices were high fell 1.1 percentage points to 66.5
percent. Official data on Wednesday had shown a record rise in
home prices in November, but signs of slowdown ahead.
.
Some 85.7 percent or respondents felt their incomes would
increase or stay the same, slightly higher than the previous
survey.
The survey of bankers found that 73 percent believed China's
monetary policy stance was appropriate, while there was a large
increase -- 12.2 percentage points -- in the number who
believed the current economic situation was "normal".
Among entrepreneurs, the confidence index rose 3.1
percentage points to 65.9 percent, while the export order index
fell 1.4 percentage points to 48.7 percent.
Recent economic data has shown the Chinese economy on track
to achieve the government's growth target of 7.5 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Eric Meijer)