* PBOC says it will 'guide' commercial banks in key areas
* Oversight of local govt debt to be 'strengthened'
BEIJING Feb 8 China's central bank urged
commercial banks to properly manage liquidity while reiterating
its promise to keep monetary policy stable and to clamp down on
risky lending, noting that the world's second-largest economy
has yet to find a stable base for growth.
In its quarterly monetary policy report released on
Saturday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would step
up oversight of lending in risky areas such as the property
sector and industries struggling with overcapacity.
The bank is trying to rein in an explosion of off-balance
sheet and risky lending as cautious government regulators resist
speedier financial reform that would force markets to price risk
more realistically.
"We will guide commercial banks to strengthen liquidity and
asset liability management," the PBOC said, to make sure
financial institutions are supporting the real economy rather
than speculative activity.
Debt is shaping up as a major risk to China's economy.
China's local governments had amassed some $3 trillion in debt
as of the end of June 2013, according to official figures,
stirring concerns that any defaults could trigger a financial
crisis.
Beyond the publicly acknowledged debt, however, is the
question of how much more is hidden in China's shadow banking
sector, with its informal loans and so-called wealth management
products that often promise high returns.
The recent near-default of a wealth management product,
reportedly prevented by a bailout from a local government, has
heightened concerns of systemic risk and moral hazard.
"We will strengthen oversight of local government debt and
explore the use of market mechanisms to resolve problems in
local government debt," the central bank said in the report,
which mainly looks at policy operations in the fourth quarter of
2013.
REPEATED CASH CRUNCHES
However, the PBOC's attempts to curb risky lending by
calibrating supply of money market funds have triggered repeated
cash crunches that have roiled financial markets, most recently
in January.
The central bank has responded by moving to improve
communication with the market. The PBOC now announces injections
into the banking system - its short-term liquidity operations
(SLO) - via a new account on the microblogging platform Weibo.
But it also kept up the verbal pressure on banks through
frequent warnings that liquidity was plentiful and banks should
manage it better.
In the quarterly report, the bank also reiterated its plans
to advance reforms to interest rates and the currency exchange
rate system, to promote a deposit insurance programme and
strengthen communication with the market and the public.
While the PBOC noted that the economy is likely to remain
stable, the report said that the base for solid growth is not
yet stable as it is still dependent on investment.
It also said there was a need to manage inflation
expectations, although prices were basically stable. China's
inflation in 2013 was 2.6 percent, well below the bank's 3.5
percent target.
