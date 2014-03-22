BEIJING, March 22 China's central bank will
focus on liberalising bank deposit rates over the next two
years, while loosening its grip on the yuan currency to give
greater influence to market forces, a vice governor of the
People's Bank of China said on Saturday.
"Our priority this year and next year is pushing forward
reform of bank deposit rates," Yi Gang told an economic forum in
Beijing.
The central bank will relax control of interest rates on a
wide range of fixed-income products and bank deposits, Yi said,
adding there would be "substantial progress" ahead.
Central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said earlier this month
deposit rates were likely to be liberalised in one to two years,
but government economists and policy advisers told Reuters they
believed the central bank was treading cautiously as economic
growth slows.
The central bank already allows banks to set their own
lending rates, but in practice they do not have full freedom
because of controls on deposit rates.
Yi also reiterated earlier official remarks that two-way
fluctuations in the yuan would become normal.
"The yuan exchange rate will be more and more determined by
the market and the People's Bank of China's decisive role on the
exchange rate will weaken," he said.
Yi also reaffirmed the long-standing pledge to make the yuan
fully convertible but did not give a timeframe.
Last week, the central bank loosened its grip on the yuan by
doubling its daily trading band, adding teeth to a promise it
would allow market forces to play a greater role in the economy.
China's yuan hit a 13-month low on Friday and posted its
biggest weekly drop after the central bank stepped up efforts to
shake speculative money out of the market, although traders said
there were signs the currency may be finding a base.
The yuan has lost 2.8 percent so far this year, unwinding
the gains it made in 2013 amid suspected central bank efforts to
introduce two-way currency moves to deter speculative inflows.
A run of disappointing data showing China's economy lost
steam at the start of 2014, and the country's first domestic
bond default and subsequent media reports of trouble at other
companies, have added to pressure in its financial markets.
