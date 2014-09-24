Sept 24 Chinese central bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan may lose his job, the Wall Street Journal reported, in a reshuffle that follows internal battles over economic reforms.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is considering replacing Zhou, the paper reported, quoting officials with knowledge of the plans. (on.wsj.com/1uZtmyj)

The top contender to head the People's Bank of China is Guo Shuqing, a former banker and securities regulator who is currently governor of eastern Shandong province, the paper said.

Xi wanted more allies in top positions in the government, military and Communist Party and personnel changes were expected around a major party meeting next month, the newspaper said, adding that no final decision had been made about the governor's job. (Writing by Rodney Joyce)