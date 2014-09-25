(Adds central bank response, WSJ comment in paragraph 6)
Sept 24 Chinese central bank Governor Zhou
Xiaochuan, an advocate of pro-market financial reforms, may lose
his job in a reshuffling that follows internal battles over
overhauling the economy, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
President Xi Jinping is considering replacing Zhou, the
paper reported, quoting officials with knowledge of the plans.
(on.wsj.com/1uZtmyj)
The top contender to head the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
is Guo Shuqing, a former banker and securities regulator who is
currently governor of eastern Shandong province, the paper said.
Xi wants more allies in top government, military and
Communist Party positions, and personnel changes were expected
around a major party meeting next month, the newspaper said.
It added that no final decision has been made about the
central bank post.
In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, the PBOC said
Zhou, 66, would not be stepping down soon.
When asked by Reuters on Thursday whether Zhou was leaving
the central bank, the PBOC said: "There is no such thing." In
response, a spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co., which publishes the
Wall Street Journal, said it stood by its story.
Zhou, who has led the central bank for the world's
second-largest economy since 2002, has been the architect of
broad financial reforms that have spawned fledgling capital
markets, liberalized some interest rates and broken the peg
between China's yuan and the U.S. dollar.
Christian Lundblad, professor of finance at the University
of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said if Zhou left it would
increase uncertainty about whether China wanted to slow the pace
of reforms designed to open the economy.
"If this means they are going to be moving away from that in
the face of concerns about a slowdown (in economic growth), I'm
disappointed," he said.
Zhou was reappointed as the PBOC chief in March 2013,
although he had already reached the normal retirement age of 65
for cabinet-ranked Chinese officials.
ECONOMY STUMBLES
China's economy has stumbled in recent months and is at risk
of falling short of the government's 7.5 percent growth target,
raising investor expectations that policymakers would further
loosen fiscal and monetary policy to stoke growth.
However, senior leaders, including Premier Li Keqiang, have
publicly ruled out any dramatic policy easing, saying China
cannot always depend on easy credit to lift its economy.
Instead, he said authorities would only make "targeted"
adjustments in the economy as needed.
The central bank, which unlike its peers in the developed
world does not have autonomy over monetary policy, has refrained
from steering public expectations about its next move.
"We do not think a change in leadership at the central bank
would suggest anything about a switch in the orientation of
macro-economic or monetary policy," Nicholas Consonery, director
for Asia at the Eurasia Group, said in a note.
"If anything the rumors circulating about sharp divisions
over monetary policy more reflect the government's inability to
manage its own message than about Zhou's retirement."
A trained engineer, Zhou has been known for close ties to
Western officials, and has been the object of ire from
conservatives within the Communist Party.
Talk that he was set to retire and would be replaced by Guo,
the former head of China's securities regulator, has been
circulating in Beijing for weeks. When asked by Reuters, the
central bank and a person close to Guo have denied the rumors.
When the news broke in March 2013 that Zhou would not be
retiring, financial markets took it as a sign China was serious
about pushing through sweeping reforms. But more than a year
later, a handful of anticipated changes have yet to materialize.
An insurance system for deposits that is seen as a precursor
for a further liberalization of interest rates has yet to be
unveiled. Senior central bank officials have said repeatedly
that one would be rolled out as soon as possible.
The lack of a deposit insurance system has, in turn, clouded
the timetable for freeing interest rates. To protect bank
margins, China imposes a ceiling on the rates that banks pay
savers. Analysts say that artificially lowers credit costs and
encourages wasteful investment.
Zhou said in March that China would liberalize deposit rates
in one to two years, but a month later, he was publicly
contradicted by his deputy, who said China wasn't ready.
By July, Zhou was further dialing back expectations. He said
whether China can meet its "internal timetable" on rates
liberalization depended on external conditions, and that he
believed it could be done within two years.
