BEIJING Oct 17 China's central bank is set to
inject about 200 billion yuan ($32.66 billion) worth of
three-month loans into five or six listed banks to keep
liquidity ample and support the slowing Chinese economy, four
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The injection follows signs that Chinese investors are
beginning to bet that the PBOC is going to reduce the official
deposit rate, now fixed at 3 percent.
And it came after a 500 billion-yuan injection the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) made into China's top banks last month via
its standard lending facility (SLF) in the form of three-month
loans.
"Banks got the notice this afternoon but perhaps will only
receive the funds next week. This injection focuses on listed
joint-stock banks," one source said.
Analysts also suspect that recent moves to guide traded
short-term rates by lowering the guidance rates for repo
contracts may be buttressed by cuts in nominal
lending rates. The aim would be to encourage state-owned
banks to lower the cost of credit for productive investments.
Central bank officials whom Reuters contacted couldn't
immediately confirm the injection plan.
Regulators were concerned by signs of slowing loan growth
this summer, but yuan loans picked up in September, relieving
worries that demand was slackening. However, the Friday standard
lending facility shows the central bank is still engaged in
targeted easing to keep cash in the system.
China has injected a net 44 billion yuan for the year
through open market operations, compared with 113 billion yuan
in 2013. But it has begun to intensify its use
of short-term facilities extended directly to banks in 2014, a
method which some analysts criticize as being relatively opaque.
The PBOC has so far held back from a deeper across-the-board
easing such as a reduction of bank reserve requirement ratios
(RRR) that would result in a big, sustained upward adjustment to
the base money supply. Some economists question how long it can
rely on short-term targeted tools to keep credit flowing.
"There was very weak loan demand in Q3, which would
generally indicate lower lending in Q4, but this is likely to be
offset by continued monetary loosening and lending support,"
wrote Oliver Barron of NSBO in a research report on Friday.
"We consider an interest rate cut is likely in Q4, while
continued tight liquidity also makes an RRR cut in Q1 15 likely
as a way to replace the maturing 500-billion yuan SLF. "
