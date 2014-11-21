(Adds details)

BEIJING Nov 21 China's financial markets have abundant liquidity and the central bank will provide liquidity support when needed, the People's Bank of China said on Friday, as a rush of initial public offerings tightened the availability of short-term funds.

The central bank said on its Weibo microblog account - China's version of Twitter - that a recent rise in IPOs had made short-term Chinese interest rates more volatile.

China's money market rates rose this week as investors demanded more cash to participate in 11 IPOs that analysts estimate will freeze up to 1 trillion yuan ($163 billion) of subscription money for several days.

News service MNI said on Friday that the central bank had lent 50 billion yuan in short-term funds to some of China's largest banks to ease liquidity strains. The report, which cited three unnamed market sources, was carried by a number of Chinese media outlets.

MNI said the cash was disbursed via short-term liquidity operations, or SLOs, which are usually transacted behind closed doors with individual banks that are short on funds.

The People's Bank of China was not immediately available for comment on the MNI report.

The central bank has extended hundreds of billions of yuan in discounted loans to Chinese banks this year to hold down borrowing costs and stoke activity, aiming to support China's cooling economy which is set for its worst slowdown in 24 years.

The central bank said in its third-quarter policy report this month that it had extended 769.5 billion yuan in three-month loans to banks in September and October via its medium-term lending facility to bolster the real economy. (1 US dollar = 6.1244 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edmund Klamann)