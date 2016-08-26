BEIJING Aug 26 The 14-day reverse repos will give the Chinese market more flexibility, a central bank official said on Friday.

The issuance of 7-day reverse repos will continue, and there are signs that its interest rate is following the policy interest rates, central bank vice governor Yi Gang said at a forum in Beijing.

He added that both 7-day and 14-day reverse repos provide ample liquidity for the market.

To take the lead to encourage banks to lend for longer periods of time, the central bank injected cash into money markets through 14-day reverse repo agreements for the first time since February on Wednesday, in addition to employing its typical tool the seven-day reverse repo.

It made similar injections on Thursday and Friday. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)