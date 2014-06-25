BEIJING, June 25 More Chinese bankers believe the economy is cooling in the second quarter than earlier in the year and demand for loans has weakened, according to a central bank survey published on Wednesday.

The survey also showed that in the second quarter the number of bankers who believed monetary policy was appropriate increased from the first three months of the year.

The People's Bank of China has taken targeted measures to support the economy, including cutting reserve requirements for selected banks, while the government has unveiled a flurry of measures to boost activity in certain sectors, dubbed by some economists as a "mini-stimulus programme".

The survey also showed fewer Chinese residents believed property prices are at unacceptable levels, as home prices show signs of cooling. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)