SHANGHAI Aug 25 China's central bank has urged
banks to spread out the tenors of their loans, hinting at its
displeasure with a recent trend of banks focusing on overnight
lending, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) met with major banks on
Wednesday to discuss management of liquidity in Chinese markets
amid rising speculation over whether Beijing would continue its
monetary policy easing or not, the sources said.
The PBOC declined comment.
