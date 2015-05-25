Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
SANTIAGO China's economy is expected to grow at 7.0 percent this year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.
Speaking at the headquarters of the United Nations' Latin American arm ECLAC in Chilean capital Santiago, Li said that data in April and May data showed the Chinese economy had maintained momentum.
Economists expect China's economy to expand 7.0 percent this years, which would be the slowest rate in 25 years.
Li has been visiting a number of countries in South America, overseeing a series of deals to boost China's trade and investment in the region.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.