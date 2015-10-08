HONG KONG Oct 8 Standard Chartered Bank (China)
Limited said on Thursday it had completed a yuan clearing
transaction for Sweden's IKEA through the China International
Payment System (CIPS), the first such deal to be announced hours
after Beijing launched the worldwide system.
The bank said it had finished the transaction from China to
Luxembourg for the Swedish home furnishing retailer, noting it
was the bank's first international yuan direct clearing via
CIPS.
China's central bank earlier on Thursday launched the
worldwide payment superhighway to encourage greater use of the
yuan for trade settlement and investment, confirming an earlier
Reuters report.
"Direct international RMB payment clearing via Standard
Chartered enables a simpler payment route and enhances IKEA's
liquidity management," said Lena Li, Treasury manager at IKEA
China.
Before the new system was launched, cross-border yuan
clearing had to be done either through one of the offshore yuan
clearing banks in the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore and London,
or else with the help of a correspondent bank in mainland China.
The launch of CIPS will remove one of the biggest hurdles to
internationalising the yuan and should greatly increase global
usage of the Chinese currency by cutting transaction costs and
processing times.
"CIPS will enhance China's connectivity with the global
financial system, providing a highly efficient platform for
cross-border RMB settlement," said Michael Vrontamitis, head of
Trade at Standard Chartered Bank.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)