DALIAN, China, Sept 9 China must embrace its
global obligations when it comes to combating climate change,
Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday, adding that the country
was already under huge pressure to meet emission reduction
goals.
Complaints that China's slowing economy was dragging down
global growth had to take into account the strenuous efforts it
was making to clean up its environment, Li said at the World
Economic Forum at Dalian in northeastern China.
China has promised to bring its spiraling emissions of
greenhouse gases to a peak by "around 2030" as part of its
commitments to combat global warming ahead of talks on a new
international treaty in Paris at the end of this year.
It has also launched a "war on pollution" in a bid to
reverse the damage done by decades of breakneck economic growth.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Robert Birsel)