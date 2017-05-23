* Australia supplies +44.6 pct from yr before at 8.3 mln
tonnes
* Indonesia imports +15 pct at 3.60 mln tonnes
* No North Korea imports for second month
* Russia imports +97 pct at 2.53 mln tonnes
BEIJING, May 23 Chinese coal imports from
Australia and Russia jumped in April, as the world's top buyer
of the commodity rushed to find alternative supplies following
its ban on North Korean imports.
China's coal imports from Australia jumped 44.6 percent in
April from a year earlier to 8.3 million tonnes, the highest
since August 2016, data from the General Administration of
Customs showed on Tuesday.
Russian arrivals last month almost doubled from a year
earlier to 2.53 million tonnes, the greatest since May 2014,
customs said.
"The jump in Australia shipments reflects strong appetite
from utilities to fill in stock after Lunar New Year. Orders for
April arrivals were made two months ahead in February, which was
a high-demand and low-stock season," said Zhang Xiaojin, coal
analyst at Everbright Futures.
North Korea shipped zero coal for a second straight month,
the customs data showed. A year ago, China imported 1.53 million
tonnes of coal from the country.
Neighbouring China is North Korea's biggest trade partner
and the source of much of its badly needed foreign currency.
Chinese coal imports from Canada were 800,818 tonnes last
month, up 66 percent from last year, the data showed.
Mongolian shipments gained 80 percent to 3.57 million
tonnes, while Indonesian imports climbed 15 percent from a year
ago to 3.60 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by
Joseph Radford)