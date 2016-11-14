* Oct coal output down 12 pct on year

* Oct daily output down 1.5 pct on vs Sept

* Jan-Oct production down 10.7 pct on yr

* Beijing urging reopening of mines to curb price rally (Adds trade comment, coal inventory at key port)

By Fang Cheng and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Nov 14 China's October coal output fell 12 percent compared with a year earlier, data showed on Monday, even after the government gave operators the go-ahead to ramp up output and reopen mines in a bid to top up power producers' inventories ahead of winter.

With the restart of shuttered mines taking time to kick in, the drop highlights concerns about tight supplies in the world's top consumer and producer of the fossil fuel, a factor that has fuelled a nearly year-long rally in thermal coal prices.

For the first 10 months of the year, China produced 2.74 billion tonnes of coal, down 11 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data also showed.

At 281.85 million tonnes, October output was ahead of September's 277 million tonnes, according to NBS data. But on a daily basis, the October level still meant a drop of 1.5 percent with the shorter month of September.

"As the government rolled out the policy to push for output increases very recently, we shall wait for November and December to see if the measures take effect," said a Beijing-based coal trader.

"It's unlikely to see production to be on par with year-ago rates, but we may expect to see month-on-month increases in the coming months."

Coal inventories at Qinhuangdao, the country's largest coal port, rose to more than 6 million tonnes for the first time this year on Monday, according to industry website www.cqcoal.com.

Production has fallen every month since at least July last year as Beijing obliged mines to close or curb production as part of a drive to combat pollution.

But starting in late September, Beijing began urging coal producers to boost supplies in a slew of emergency meetings, because the efforts to cut overcapacity and curb pollution had depleted supplies to utilities and triggered rising prices.

Last week the state planner pressed two top miners to sign long-term supply contracts with utilities at a base price that is a quarter below current spot market rates.

Traders said the market was looking for clarity on the details of the term prices agreed between the top miners and utilities for a better gauge of supply and demand. The government has said the base price agreed was a reference point that could fluctuate depending on market conditions.

"The market is keenly looking for guidance as to which benchmark prices will be adopted in the execution of the term supply deals, and how serious the term contracts will be carried out," said the Beijing trader. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Tom Hogue)