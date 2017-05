BEIJING Dec 17 China's major coal producing region expects to cut output by more than half to 60 million tonnes by 2030, down from 144 million tonnes in 2015, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday

Coastal Shandong province is also China's largest coal consumer among all regions, with the dirty fuel accounting for 80 percent of overall energy consumption, Xinhua said.

Shandong aims to reduce coal consumption by 50 million tonnes by 2030, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Paul Tait)