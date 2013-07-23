By Pete Sweeney and Clement Tan
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 24 China's leadership,
its hands full trying to manage a cooling economy while laying
foundations for future solid growth, is also struggling where
Beijing used to excel: sending a clear and consistent message to
markets and the public.
In the past weeks, financial markets have gone through
repeated spasms as investors puzzled over Beijing's intentions
behind some of its actions, its appetite for reforms and
tolerance for the economic pain that comes with them.
As President Xi Jinping was quoted in official media on
Tuesday emphasising the need to restructure the economy, other
official media hinted the country's development agency was
considering the traditional stimulus of investment.
With uncertainty over where the world's second-biggest
economy is heading, clarity is essential.
"It's very important now given that talk about a China hard
landing is resurfacing again," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales in Hong Kong.
"If Beijing doesn't talk about their plans to cope with the
slowing economy, investors' confidence will be even more
adversely affected."
Analysts say it is not that communication skills of Prime
Minister Li Keqiang and his team have necessarily slipped
compared with their predecessors.
It is that the message has become more complex - it is not
just about the pace of economic growth anymore - and markets are
particularly nervous.
Li's message is that Beijing is serious about reforms and
rebalancing the economy from breakneck expansion fuelled by
debt, heavy investment and exports towards a more sustainable
and healthier, if somewhat slower, growth.
But he has also sought to assure markets and the public that
while the new leadership had less heady growth targets than its
predecessors and was willing to accept some cooling down,
Beijing would act if the economy slipped too far.
It is how that message got translated into concrete numbers
that has been the source of market nerves and confusion.
First, comments by Finance Minister Lou Jiwei reported by
the Xinhua news agency from Washington and later corrected,
suggested that China might de facto lower its 2013 growth target
from its official 7.5 percent goal. Later, markets were left
speculating what sort of slowdown would prompt the authorities
to respond with fresh steps to support the economy.
It took several clarifications by top policymakers and in
the official or semi-official media - the latest came on Tuesday
- for markets to form a view that 7 percent appeared to be the
floor for growth that Beijing was willing to tolerate this year.
Tanrich's Wong said China's new leaders have shown a greater
tolerance for many things, including rising property prices and
slower economic growth.
"It's ironic this has translated into a perceived lack of
communication that's making investors jittery," he said.
Some analysts say it is less a matter of inconsistency and
more the question that what the authorities were saying was open
to interpretation.
"Beijing has been rather clear and consistent, so it's more
a matter of market interpretation," said Linus Yip, First
Shanghai Securities strategist, Hong Kong.
China shares listed in Hong Kong rallied on Tuesday the most
in seven months after an official media report on high speed
rail investment raised hopes Beijing was taking steps to support
the economy.
Within hours, President Xi Jinping was quoted in official
media urging the need for deeper economic restructuring, the
reform that has been blamed for the slowdown.
In addition, some policymakers' actions left investors far
from clear about their logic and intentions.
When the central bank let a severe cash squeeze grip the
interbank money markets in June and fan fears of bank defaults,
it drew fire for failing to address the concerns right away and
explain its actions.
Last Friday, its move to free up lending rates was welcomed
as part of rate policy reform, but the notion that it was a step
that would support lending and the economy was greeted with
widespread scepticism.
To be fair, part of the problem with communication may
reflect the fact that Bejing's view of the economy could be
changing quite rapidly.
Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior Asia economist at Credit Agricole
CIB in Hong Kong, says the latest weak economic data could have
forced the authorities to modify their "short-term pain for
long-term gain" from last month towards one signalling greater
willingness to avert a rapid slowdown.
"After they ensure economic stability, they will return to
the restructuring message."