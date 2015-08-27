* Businesses say hurt by falling margins, not stock prices
* Wholesale prices have been sliding for more than 3 years
* Falling factory gate prices keep real borrowing costs high
* Collapsing margins discourage firms from investing for
growth
* Local governments still encouraging overcapacity
By Sue-Lin Wong and Pete Sweeney
NINGHAI, China, Aug 28 The dramatic collapse of
China's stock markets has shaken global investors, but for
Chinese factory executives the real problem is a decline of
another kind - the remorseless erosion of profits thanks to
nearly four years of price deflation.
While the stock market rollercoaster of the past 12 months
has hogged headlines, Chinese manufacturing has been stagnating
slowly but inexorably for more than three years, with wholesale
prices sliding continuously as legions of small companies
compete desperately to stay above water.
Producer prices hit their lowest point since
late 2009 in July.
"Business isn't good, the economy isn't doing well, so I'm
not planning on expanding the business," said You Zhenming, 39,
whose factory, which sits amid fish farms outside the coastal
city of Ninghai, makes small rubber components for cars.
Falling wholesale prices mean that the real cost of
borrowing for companies remains high, despite a series of
interest rate cuts, while shrinking profit margins discourage
firms from investment that would generate growth.
Like many of the mid-sized private enterprises that form the
backbone of China's real economy, You's factory is hurting,
slammed by increased domestic competition, rising factor costs
and falling exports, all of which mean less profits.
China's central bank has attempted to shore up the slowing
economy and stabilise plunging stock markets with a surprise
currency devaluation and aggressive monetary easing.
But that means little to the majority of private firms such
as You's who have done without access to traditional financial
markets for decades.
Like many other business owners who spoke to Reuters, You's
company isn't in a state of collapse, nor is he knee-deep in
debt like many bigger state-owned enterprises.
But, like most Chinese manufacturers, he has seen a steady
erosion in his pricing power due to intense competition, which
forces him to pass on any savings that might come from cheaper
commodity prices or a lower exchange rate directly to the
customer.
"The price of rubber's been falling but that doesn't help us
since our orders are falling too," said You, noting his sales
volume has fallen 20 percent this year from 2014. As a result,
he has cut prices 10 percent from a year ago.
The weakness of export markets has made things worse, he
said, because it has forced all his competitors to concentrate
their pricing competition in the domestic market.
You wants to sell half of his product overseas, but he can
only sell 10 percent at present and overseas customers are
growing increasingly finicky, only making small hit-and-run
orders instead of buying in bulk.
TOO MUCH COMPETITION
While much criticism of the Chinese economy focuses on the
protected monopoly status of major state-owned enterprises, seen
as suppressing competition and discouraging efficiency gains,
the challenge for China's legions of medium-sized private
companies is not too little competition, but too much.
"China has a bad disease," said Richard Gong, CEO of the
Wecan Group, speaking from his factory on the outskirts of
Shanghai, where lines of robots in various states of repair
stare blankly at rows of corn in the adjacent vegetable garden.
"Competition within industries is too intense, it's
irrational."
Wecan started manufacturing automated production lines, and
recently launched a lucrative sideline in refurbished foreign
robot arms, which Gong resells to Chinese car makers.
Outside of China the robotics sector is dominated by around
four major brands, but Gong estimates he faces more than
1,000 competitors in China, many of them start-ups sponsored by
local governments as part of a nationwide push to automate
Chinese factories.
Gong says he's doing well, adding capacity and raising
profit targets, but the fact that he is able to outprice
domestic producers selling used foreign machines shows the
automation sector overall is not healthy.
As many insiders warned when governments started encouraging
the development of domestic automation brands, a swarm of small
robot makers have sprung up, competing on price but unable to
either reach the production scale to drive their costs down, or
produce the quality necessary to charge higher prices.
"These guys don't have any price advantage at all," said
Gong.
This problem is not limited to robots.
"Concentration in a lot of Chinese sectors is very low,"
said Andrew Batson, economist at Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing.
"There's a phenomenon where some sectors are designated as
favoured, like solar power and now robotics, and local
governments sponsor their local champions and you get
overcapacity."
Economists note the one area where reform has gained least
traction is in the long-mooted shake-up of the state-owned
sector and the role local governments play in driving growth,
together the largest contributors to fragmentation and
overcapacity.
Without more aggressive rationalisation of China's
industrial policy, changes to interest rates aren't likely to do
much good.
"In theory, Beijing's recent moves will support the
economy," said Wu Yinghua, executive at Guangdong Aolin Magnetic
Electric Industrial in southern China. "In reality, it doesn't
help us."
(Additional reporting by Emma Yang in HONG KONG; Editing by
Alex Richardson)