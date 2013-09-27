BEIJING, Sept 27 China's banking regulator said
it will expand a consumer financing pilot programme to 10 more
cities as part of attempts to bring more private capital into
lending markets.
In a statement on Friday, the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) said the expansion will meet demand from
middle and lower income consumers, and boost consumption and
private sector participation in the country's finance industry.
Access to credit in China is skewed towards large
state-owned entities, and increasing loan facilities for
consumers and small businesses is seen as crucial to rebalancing
the economy towards one where growth is more driven by
consumers.
China's household consumption was 34 percent of gross
domestic product in 2011, compared with a global average of 61
percent, according to World Bank data. Annual growth in Chinese
retail sales, which peaked at more than 22 percent in February
2010, was 13.4 percent this August.
The pilot programme is already under way through consumer
finance companies in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Chengdu.
Among the cities getting added are Chongqing, Guangzhou and
Qingdao.
Non-bank financial institutions with total assets in the
previous year of more than 80 billion yuan ($13 billion) and net
asset ratios of at least 30 percent can apply to set up consumer
finance companies.
They will be able to lend for purchases of consumer goods,
but not to provide mortgages or car loans.
The regulator also said Hong Kong and Macau financial
organisations would be allowed to establish consumer lending
companies in test sites in southern China.
($1 = 6.1214 Chinese yuan)
