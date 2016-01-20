(Repeats article first published late on Wednesday. No changes
to text)
* Consumers credited with keeping GDP growth on track last
year
* Shoppers say they'll likely spend less this year
* Economists warn of jobs, wages, weaker yuan headwinds
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 More potential bad news for the
global economic outlook: Chinese shoppers, who largely propped
up growth last year, are likely to trim spending this year;
dining out less often, delaying smartphone upgrades and cutting
out impulse buys.
This will concern policymakers in the world's second-largest
economy who are already juggling with volatile stock markets and
flat-lining wage growth.
China's economy grew at its slowest rate in a quarter of a
century last year, and analysts credited consumers
with keeping growth at least on track with government targets.
"Chinese consumers came to the rescue in 2015," wrote Tom
Rafferty, analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit in Beijing.
"Their spending helped offset weakness in industry and
investment, the traditional drivers of the Chinese economy."
There's no guarantee they'll do the same again this year.
A survey by ANZ bank published on Wednesday showed Chinese
consumer confidence at a record low this month, and data from
U.S.-based research group's China Beige Book showed
fourth-quarter job growth and wage gains at 4-year lows.
Those surveys were echoed by shoppers canvassed by Reuters
in Shanghai, who said they would keep their spending in check
and more likely cut back.
FEWER SHOPPING TRIPS
A man who gave his surname as Zhou said he and his
girlfriend spent around 70,000 yuan ($10,642) last year dining
out and another 40,000 yuan on clothes and accessories. He said
they plan to cut back by nearly a third this year given the
economy. "We'll cook more at home. I may replace my electronic
products like mobile phones less frequently," he said.
"I think the growth of my income cannot catch up with
surging prices," said a 30-year-old shopper who gave her family
name Zheng as she browsed through a store's mugs and bed sheets.
"These things aren't necessary. I might control myself a little
bit ... try not to go shopping too often."
Harder hit may be China's swelling ranks of the elderly, who
are seeing health costs eating into disposable income.
A 55-year old retired woman who declined to give her name
told Reuters she was having to spend most of her money on air
filters to combat urban air pollution. "I'd rather save money in
case I'm sick and have to go to hospital," she said.
Caught in the squeeze, too, are China's many small
retailers, consumers themselves, who are entirely dependent on
domestic demand for their survival.
A mobile phone store owner in Shanghai who gave his name as
Dong said sales declined sharply in the second half of last
year. "It's strange and I don't really know why. Maybe because
the stock market crashed. I think it will be worse in 2016."
HEADWINDS ...
Economists also warned that consumers will have less money
to spend if, as seems likely, wages flatten and unemployment
begins to rise this year.
Also, Chinese buying power, at home and abroad, may weaken
as the recent depreciation of the yuan could impact prices of
the many imported products sold in China.
"We expect consumer spending growth to ease this year as
wage increases moderate and the risk remains that the weakness
in industry could spill over more forcefully into consumption,"
wrote Louis Kuijs, head of Asia Economics at Oxford Economics in
Hong Kong.
China's National Bureau of Statistics said consumption's
share of GDP growth jumped more than 15 percentage points to
above two-thirds last year, helping offset a slowdown in the
vast manufacturing sector, though there is no official breakdown
yet of how much of that consumption was fuelled by government
spending as opposed to shoppers.
In a bid to boost private consumption, China's cabinet, the
State Council, said in November it would encourage financial
institutions to accept a broader range of collateral for
extending loans to "lifestyle-related businesses" such as
retail, health, travel and sport.
... BUT SIGNS OF RESILIENCE
Retail sales of consumer goods rose by more than 11 percent
year on year to over $400 billion, with online shopping platform
Taobao generating almost $4 billion in one hour alone during a
promotional event in November.
And there are signs of that resilience continuing.
The ANZ consumer sentiment survey showed an increase in
respondents who reckon now is a good time to buy big-ticket
items. New car sales, which grew at a sluggish 4.7 percent last
year, are expected to rise 6 percent this year, according to the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
"Business was bad in the past year and it's impossible to go
up," said a dress shop owner in Shanghai. "The rich will buy
luxuries, the poor will save their money."
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, with additional reporting by
Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)