* Banks encouraged to innovate on credit products
* Support focuses on new areas such as green cars, tourism
* Coincides with efforts to cool property markets in some
cities
BEIJING, March 30 China's central bank has urged
lenders to step up financing support for consumers in some areas
and develop new credit products, in its latest effort to support
a slowing economy.
The government has been trying to spur consumption to
support growth and reduce the economy's reliance on investment
and exports, but there are signs that retailers are shedding
staff and slowing expansion plans as shoppers tighten their
wallets.
The move to boost credit support for consumers in areas
ranging from green cars to tourism comes as authorities in some
big cities have sought to cool the housing market by raising
mortgage down payment requirement for some buyers.
In guidelines on Wednesday jointly issued by the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) and the banking regulator, the authorities
said they would "vigorously promote the development of consumer
finance, to better meet the need for financing in new
consumption areas".
The guidelines, dated March 24, were published on the
central bank's website on Wednesday.
Financial institutions will be encouraged to innovate with
consumer credit products, allowing consumers to apply for loans
online, as the central bank seeks to expand the size of the
consumer credit market, according to the guidelines.
Banks will be allowed to reasonably set lending rates on
consumer loans and develop credit products with varied down
payment requirements, maturities and repayment methods,
according to the guidelines.
Among the areas highlighted, car financing firms will be
allowed to set their own down payment rate for 'green energy'
cars and used vehicles.
The minimum down payment requirement for buyers of new
energy vehicles is 15 percent, and for second hand vehicle
buyers, it is at 30 percent, according to the rules.
Banks will be allowed to experiment with securitisation with
some types of consumer loans that will help enhance their
ability to provide new credit, according to the document.
