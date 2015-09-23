* Survey found China consumer confidence hit record low in
August
* Consumers putting off upgrading phones, cars
* Sharp drop in Chinese demand would hit global economy -
OECD
* Multinational companies flag tougher conditions in China
By James Pomfret
SHENZHEN, Sept 24 Terry Xu considers himself one
of the lucky ones.
The 32-year-old father-of-one invested 10 percent of his
savings earlier this year in Chinese stocks. Now, with markets
down around 40 percent since mid-June, he's selling off his
portfolio at a loss.
Painful, but not a catastrophe - he says his colleagues lost
more, and he earns well above the average wage.
But the equity market turmoil, coupled with signs the
economy is slowing means Xu, and millions of other middle class
Chinese consumers like him, is scaling back his spending in an
ominous sign for China's policymakers and the global economy.
"This year's economy has been uncertain," he said.
"It's not like before, where we just used to buy everything
for our child. Now, we only buy and spend what we need".
Xu earns 20,000 yuan ($3,140) a month as a product
development manager for a Western headphone maker in Shenzhen.
A flat he bought in 2012 for 900,000 yuan, which he shares
with his 4-year-old daughter, wife and parents-in-law, is now
worth 2.5 million.
Still, he plans to keep his Apple iPhone 4 rather than
upgrade to the latest iPhone 6S, and his next pair of trainers
will be from the Chinese brand Anta Sports rather than his
preferred Nike.
Xu's worries are typical of middle class families -
relatively minor compared with the millions of his compatriots
who get by on lower incomes.
But his belt-tightening jars with the Chinese government's
hopes that consumers will pick up the slack as exports fall and
it tries to rebalance the economy away from a long-running
reliance on trade and government spending.
Domestic consumption contributed 60 percent of China's
economic growth in the first half of 2015, up from 51.2 percent
in the whole of 2014, suggesting Beijing's desired rebalancing
is on track.
But forward looking indicators and companies' experiences in
China are more worrying.
A China consumer confidence index produced by ANZ Bank and
polling company Roy Morgan fell to a record low in August.
Car sales in China could drop this year for the first time
in two decades, while smartphone sales recorded their first fall
in China during the second quarter, consumer research firm
Gartner said.
If that translates into a slowdown in overall consumer
spending, the impact will be felt beyond China.
Last week U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said
concerns over a China slowdown were partly behind the central
bank's decision to hold rates.
Global GDP growth, estimated by the IMF to be 3.3 percent
this year, would be about half a percentage point lower if there
were a sharp fall in Chinese demand, according to study released
this month by the OECD.
The study projected that if domestic Chinese demand growth
fell by 2 percentage points for two straight years, combined
with a 10 percent fall in global equity markets, it would shave
around 0.25 percentage points off the pace of U.S. GDP, and more
than half a percentage point off Japan's already-sluggish growth
by the second year.
Japan's exports to China, its largest trading partner, are
already flagging. They fell 4.6 percent in August from a year
earlier, partly due to falling shipments of car parts to Chinese
factories, where activity has fallen to a six-and-a-half year
low.
NO MORE FOREIGN BRANDS
Many of the world's biggest companies are feeling the
effects of weaker Chinese consumer demand.
Volkswagen's high-end Audi brand said this month
it had eased back output at its China plants. German rival BMW
has reduced output of its locally produced 3 and 5
series models.
Xie Kang, 46, who runs a small plastic goods factory in
Dongguan has scrapped plans to buy a Toyota Highlander for
around 400,000 yuan, and will stick with his Volkswagen Polo
instead.
His company supplies parts to the toy, electronics and
bicycle industries but the number of his clients has fallen from
30 to 4.
"To be honest, I need a better carbut my debts are getting
larger, and I've not made a profit for several months now".
Zhao Wenke, 32, who manages an auto parts company in
Shanghai, is also curbing spending, despite a monthly income of
83,000 yuan.
The father-of-two says he now saves 40 percent of his
monthly salary given the economic uncertainty, up from 30
percent previously.
"For the children, we're definitely cutting back on
clothes.... especially from foreign brands like Mothercare," he
said, adding that like Xu, he won't be upgrading to Apple's
iPhone 6S.
Apple shares have fallen 13 percent since July 21, partly on
China worries, though chief executive Tim Cook said its third
quarter performance has been "reassuring".
Other Western consumer companies though flagged in their
second-quarter earnings that China was turning into a tough
market, before most of the recent equity market turbulence.
Xu, after getting his fingers burnt with stocks, is putting
more money into bank funds or time deposits.
The regular foreign holidays and restaurant meals he and his
wife used to enjoy are on hold.
"I don't want to blindly spend anymore," he said.
($1=6.37 yuan)
(Additional reporting by John Ruwitch and Alexandra Harney and
John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing
by Neil Fullick)