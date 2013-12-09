BEIJING Dec 9 China is on track to achieve its
target of boosting retail sales by an annual average 14 percent
between 2011 and 2015, even amid a modest slowdown in growth
this year, Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said in remarks
published on Monday.
Retail sales are likely to grow 13 percent in 2013, slowing
from the annual average rise of 15.7 percent in the previous two
years, due to weaker household incomes and a crackdown on
official extravagance, Gao said in comments published on the
ministry's website, www.mofcom.gov.cn.
"The economy will maintain steady growth, income
distribution, social security systems and the long-term
mechanism for expanding consumption will improve, which will
help unleash the huge potential of China's consumption," Gao
said.
Consumption will be boosted by strong demand for health-care
services for the elderly, leisure, tourism and sales of
energy-saving appliances, smart phones and tablet PCs, Gao said.
He expects China's retail sales, a key gauge of domestic
consumption, to top 50 trillion yuan ($8.22 trillion) by 2020,
with the final consumption rate, or the share of consumption in
gross domestic product, hitting 55 percent.
($1 = 6.0817 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)