By Koh Gui Qing
| BEIJING
BEIJING Jan 23 China's famously frugal
households may be living larger than they are letting on.
Economists have long warned that China needs to pump up
domestic spending to offset an over-reliance on credit-fuelled
investment and exports for growth, and in their latest blueprint
for reform China's leaders have vowed to do just that.
Data released this week showing China's economy grew 7.7
percent last year suggested the imbalance is worsening, with
consumption unchanged at just under 50 percent of GDP, but
investment growing to slightly more than half.
A growing number of economists, however, say official
statistics have got it wrong. To avoid taxes, consumers
routinely get employers to buy things for them, resulting in a
gross underestimation of how much consumers spend and
exaggerating just how lopsided China's $9.4 trillion economy is.
"China's consumption is not low," said Zhu Tian, an
economist at the China Europe International Business School in
Shanghai, who co-authored a recent report on the subject. "It's
actually desirable," he said.
Government estimates put household spending at roughly 36
percent of GDP, the result of a long decline from 49 percent in
1978. Household consumption in Thailand, which is slightly
poorer than China in terms of GDP per citizen, is 56 percent of
GDP, according to the World Bank. In the United States,
households spend the equivalent of 69 percent of GDP.
But Zhu and other economists say government estimates
overlook trillions of yuan in hidden household spending,
particularly among China's increasingly affluent middle class.
Add that and household spending amounts to about half of GDP,
and more than 60 percent when combined with government spending,
according to Zhu's study, which was published in September with
Zhang Jun from Fudan University's China Center for Economic
Studies.
The implications are far-reaching, at least statistically.
If Zhu and Zhang are right, not only do consumers represent a
larger part of China's economy than thought, but estimates of
China's vaunted household savings rates may be inflated,
investment's dominance may be overstated and China's economy may
be larger than current estimates.
The government may also be due a lot of income tax.
Zhu and Zhang go even further, saying that their findings
challenge the notion that consumption is inadequate, a problem
analysts and policymakers, including the World Bank, have blamed
on inadequate social safety nets such as unemployment and health
insurance.
REFLEXOLOGY AND SING-ALONGS
Collecting data on consumption is challenging in any
developing country because so many of the things people buy are
informal services not captured by tax authorities, such as foot
massages, karaoke sessions or food from street vendors.
"All of these issues with statistics are common to
fast-growing economies," said Bert Hofman, chief economist for
East Asia and the Pacific at the World Bank in Singapore.
China's statistics have drawn their fair share of brickbats
from economists, who have resorted to a host of exotic
alternatives - from consumption of salt to sales of imported
Audis - to gauge the true health of the second-largest economy.
China's National Bureau of Statistics declined to comment,
though it has in the past conceded it may be underestimating
consumption. It plans to revise the way it calculates GDP as
early as this year.
"After the correction," said Hofman, "China will look a lot
more normal - more balanced, some would say."
In the meantime, economists say poor data collection paints
an excessively bleak picture of consumption. One problem is
sample size: China's statisticians base their estimates of
household spending in this nation of 1.35 billion people, or 402
million households, on surveys of just 100,000 households.
Then there is the way they add up expenditures. Take housing
costs. China tallies data on how much households pay in rent,
but uses outdated values to calculate the value of housing to
home owners.
PERQUISITE REPUBLIC
But the list does not end at rent. To compensate for lower
wages, companies in China routinely lavish employees with gifts
ranging from mobile phones and household appliances to luxury
cars and vacations.
"This happens all the time, and of course it is not the
right way," said Helen Qiao, an economist at Morgan Stanley in
Hong Kong.
By taking part of their pay in undeclared perks, employees
lower their taxable income and companies reduce their taxable
profits. Perks are particularly popular among those Chinese with
the biggest tax liabilities - its wealthy.
And while these items are for personal use, once a company
pays for them instead of a private household, the expense is
classified as a business cost and left out of consumption and
GDP.
Omissions like that missed 7 trillion yuan ($1.2 trillion)
worth of household spending in 2009, Zhu and Zhang estimate in
their report. Morgan Stanley's economists calculated last year
that government statisticians missed roughly $1.6 trillion in
spending in 2012, meaning household consumption was actually
equivalent to 46 percent of GDP.
But even at 50 percent of GDP, China still needs to get
households to consume more domestic services if it wants to
create a viable and growing middle class, said Kevin Lai, an
economist at Daiwa Securities in Hong Kong.
"You can forever keep investing in new capacity, but where
is the demand?" Lai said. "At the end of the day, you need to
find demand to feed that capacity."
To Zhu, however, China's consumption levels are already
healthy; it is Beijing's emphasis on boosting consumption that
needs re-examination.
"All the talk about China investing too much and consuming
too little is meaningless," he said. "The focus of change should
be on improving equity and the efficiency of investment, not
stimulating consumption."