BEIJING Nov 22 China will promote the
development of the retail, health, travel and sports sectors in
a bid to boost domestic consumption, the cabinet said on Sunday.
In a statement on its website, the State Council said it
will encourage financial institutions to accept a broader range
of collateral for extending loans to "lifestyle-related
businesses".
Other sectors that the government highlighted are service
ones related to families and the elderly, culture, law,
accommodation and catering as well as education and training.
The State Council said the government will also expand
consumer credit, improve the system of Internet payments and
study the management of credit card fees "to further reduce
overall expenses" related to their use. No details were given.
The government will crack down on price-gouging as well the
sale of counterfeit goods, and prosecute monopolies and
businesses engaged in unfair competition, according to the
statement.
Top leaders have flagged a "new normal" of slower growth as
it tries to shift the world's second-largest economy to
sustainable, consumption-led development.
China's economy is on track this year to grow at its slowest
pace in more than two decades. Chinese growth dipped to 6.9
percent in the third quarter, the weakest since the global
financial crisis, hurt partly by cooling investment.
Earlier this month, the government said it will increase
financial, fiscal and tax policy support to drive consumption.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)