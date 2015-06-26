SHANGHAI, June 26 China will gradually push the opening of its capital account, and promote the launch of an outbound investment pilots for institutional investors, a central bank official said at a forum in Shanghai on Friday.

Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told the Lujiazui Forum that China is moving closer to full capital account convertability and that it will facilitate foreign investor access to the domestic capital market.

Fan said that China will also step up preparations for the launch of a pilot programme for qualified foreign individual investors, and expand channels for currency to flow into China.

