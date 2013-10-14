* Stronger-than-expected inflation follows surprise export
drop
* Sept CPI +3.1 pct yr/yr vs forecast 2.9 pct
* PPI -1.3 pct yr/yr vs forecast -1.4 pct
* New yuan loans 787 bln yuan vs f'cast 650 bln yuan
* Total Social Financing 1.4 trln yuan vs 1.57 trln yuan Aug
By Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, Oct 14 China's annual consumer
inflation rate rose to a seven-month high of 3.1 percent in
September as poor weather drove up food prices, limiting the
scope for the central bank to manoeuvre to support the economy
even as exports showed a surprise decline.
But few analysts expect a further sharp rise in inflation
or policy tightening in coming months as the world's
second-largest economy still faces a weak global environment and
Beijing tries to tap the brake on credit-fuelled investment.
The inflation rate was higher than a median forecast of 2.9
percent in a Reuters poll and August's 2.6 percent, but was
still below the official target of 3.5 percent for 2013.
"We expect CPI inflation to rise further in Q4 and see
rising risks that it may rise above 3.5 percent for some months
in 2014," said Zhiwei Zhang, China economist at Nomura in Hong
Kong.
"The rise of CPI inflation leaves little room for policy
easing as the benchmark deposit rate is only 3 percent."
Upbeat September credit data released later on Monday
signalled that the central bank may have already eased up its
control on bank lending following a liquidity crunch in June,
which analysts warn could fan property bubbles and long-term
inflation risks.
Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent, the
National Bureau of Statistics said, bigger than a rise of 0.5
percent expected by economists.
Food prices gained 1.5 percent in September from August due
to droughts and floods in some areas, pushing up the CPI by 0.51
percentage points, Yu Qiumei, a senior statistician at the
bureau, said in a statement.
In annual terms, food prices jumped 6.1 percent.
"September CPI inflation gained more momentum on seasonal
factors and a low base effect from last year," said Li Huiyong,
an economist at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.
"But we think the inflation situation is still under well
control and will not be a concern this year, especially when the
economy is struggling with over-capacity problems."
China's exports dropped 0.3 percent in September from a year
earlier, against expectations of a 6 percent rise, data showed
on Saturday, a disappointing break to a recent run of indicators
that had signalled the economy may be regaining momentum.
The decline in exports also raised questions about the
strength of the global economic recovery, though solid import
data for the same month helped offset some concerns.
FACTORY-GATE DEFLATION EASES
Factory-gate deflation eased further in September, although
in annual terms prices still recorded a 19th consecutive fall,
highlighting the pressures facing Chinese companies.
Producer prices fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier, a
smaller fall than the 1.4 percent expected by the market and the
1.6 percent drop in August.
However, there was some relief to manufacturers struggling
to cope with profit-eating price declines, as producer prices
rose 0.2 percent from August.
After slowing in nine of the past 10 quarters, the economy
looks to have stabilised since mid-year after Beijing acted to
head off a sharper downturn with increased spending on public
housing construction, railways and tax cuts for smaller firms.
Chinese banks made 787 billion yuan ($128.6 billion) worth
of new yuan loans in September, higher than a forecast of 650
billion yuan and more than the previous month's 711.3 billion
yuan.
Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of liquidity
in the economy, was at 1.4 trillion yuan in September versus
August's 1.57 trillion yuan - which nearly doubled from July's
level.
"The September new yuan loan figures were much higher than
market expectations, indicating that the central bank has kept
liquidity conditions relatively loose to bolster the economic
recovery," said Li at Shenyin & Wanguo.
Beijing wants to keep the economy on an even keel in the
run-up to a top-level government meeting on economic reforms in
November, analysts said.
Annual economic growth is forecast to have accelerated to
7.8 percent in the third quarter from 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, but the recovery could fizzle towards the year-end, a
Reuters poll showed.
Third-quarter GDP growth data, along with industrial output,
fixed-asset investment and retail sales, is due on Friday.
Beijing has a growth target of 7.5 percent for 2013, which
would be the weakest rate in more than 20 years, and has
repeatedly said it would accept slower growth as it tries to
wean the economy off dependence on investment and exports in
favour of domestic consumption.
"The economy faces some downward pressures, especially by
looking at the export data. Full-year GDP growth could be 7.6
percent," said Zhou Hao, China economist at ANZ in Shanghai.